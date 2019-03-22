A March Madness block party will shut down some streets near ONEOK Field.

Elgin Avenue is closed between Archer and Brady Street for Elgin Park's Basketball and Brews block party.

The block party will run all weekend until 11 p.m. Sunday.

Brady Street is Also closed between Detroit and Elgin.

Other streets will also close for March Madness.

From 11 p.m. to midnight on Friday, Denver will closed between First and Third Streets.

Tulsa police also say 3rd Street will be closed between Denver and Frisco for a few hours over the weekend.