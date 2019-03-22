Catoosa Chase, Kidnapping Ends Near Arkansas River
TULSA, Oklahoma - A chase that started in Catoosa ended near 71st Street and the Arkansas River.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says they used a TVI or tactile vehicle intervention to get the car to stop, but it ended up flipping and hitting the median.
Captain Malcom Wightman of the Tulsa Police says "The crime in this case is an armed home invasion with a knife, and the victim did not know the suspect. So,we also have a kidnapping charge. We aren't really sure what his plan was, but we are thinking we may have saved a life."
The home invasion suspect was driving the vehicle and the victim was in the passenger seat when officials caught up with them.
The suspect refused to get out of the vehicle, so they used pepper balls to force him out.
He was taken into custody.
The woman was transported by EMSA but is expected to be okay.