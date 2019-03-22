2 Suspects In Custody After Deadly Shootout In Canadian County
CANADIAN COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office said Friday, two people have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that killed one woman in rural southwest Canadian County.
Authorities arrested 33-year-old Ramon Hector Martine Ontiveros Thursday night on one complaint of murder in the first degree.
Investigators said sometime between 7 and 8 p.m., Ontiveros shot and killed Paige Gomer near Highway 37 and Karnes Road.
Authorities said Ontiveros fled the scene of the shooting but was apprehended around 9 p.m. Thursday night.
Ontiveros allegedly admitted to authorities, while en route to the Canadian County Jail, that he was responsible for the shooting that killed Gomer, according to the report.
“While we obtained an arrest warrant for a murder charge against Ontiveros, we are still actively involved in this investigation where an American citizen died at the hands of an illegal alien in Canadian County,” said Chris West, Canadian County Sheriff.
Ontiveros remains in custody, he is being held without bond, and an ICE detainer in place, officials said.
At this time, no information has been released about the second suspect arrested.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for the latest developments.