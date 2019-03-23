Tulsa Man Arrested For Murder At Tulsa Mobile Home Park
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are investigating a homicide at the Cherry Hill Mobile Home Park near I-44 and South Elwood Avenue.
Police say when they got to the mobile home park they found a man shot multiple times inside his trailer.
According to the arrest report, a witness told police the witness was inside a trailer with the victim just after midnight on March 23, 2019 when Anthony Ahaisse, 29, broke in and shot the victim multiple times with a pistol. The witness told police the witness knew Ahaisse.
A few minutes later, a Tulsa police officer saw a GMC pickup driving at an estimated 100 mph on I-44 near 193rd East Avenue and tried to pull it over. Police say the truck pulled off the highway and drove between the pumps at the QuikTrip at 193rd East Avenue and I-44 before stopping a few blocks away.
Police say Ahaisse refused to surrender so they had to use force to take him into custody. They say he had blood on the front of his pants and they found a loaded pistol and shotgun in the truck. They say the pistol is the same caliber as the evidence collected at the crime scene.
Tulsa Police booked Ahaisse on complaints of murder, possession of a firearm after the former conviction of a felony, first-degree burglary and felony eluding.
According to Department of Corrections records, Ahaisse was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2011 for accessory to the murder of a 14-year-old in Tulsa in 2009.
Related Story: Tulsa Police Arrest 3rd Homicide Suspect
He was originally charged with 1st-degree murder and five counts of shooting with intent to kill in that case. He was released in 2016.