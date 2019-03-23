Saturday Rain And Storms Impacting Eastern Oklahoma
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Our spring break weather has been superb, but rainier conditions are arriving for our Saturday.
A few waves of rain and storms will gradually spread across eastern Oklahoma through late morning Saturday. The severe weather threat is very low this morning and early afternoon, but some lightning and locally heavy downpours will be possible.
Some locally heavy rains will continue for early to mid-afternoon from the Tulsa metro to the east. Cloud cover will keep our temperatures cooler in the upper 50s to lower 60s in many spots, but further west of Tulsa temperatures will be noticeably warmer, and that warmer air will aid in additional storm development by late in the day.
Scattered strong to severe storms will be possible by late afternoon and evening, especially after 5 PM. These storms will initially develop closer to I-35 in central Oklahoma, moving east into Green Country this evening. Large hail and damaging winds will be the biggest threats with these storms through the evening and into tonight. Storms will eventually shift further into northwest Arkansas overnight.
Mild weather sticks around on Sunday as a cold front moves into Green Country. A few light showers are possible Sunday morning ahead of that front. That cold front looks to push across Tulsa by mid-day Sunday with a gustier north wind developing. Despite that cold front, temperatures will actually be several degrees warmer on Sunday with highs around 70 degrees. As instability builds, a few additional strong to severe storms will be possible late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night, primarily across southeastern Oklahoma. Once again, a few storms could be capable of damaging winds and large hail in southeast Oklahoma during this timeframe.
Cooler conditions arrive Monday in the wake of that cold front. A brisk north wind will continue with highs in the upper 50s to around 60 as the kids head back to school after Spring Break! Dry and pleasant weather is expected Tuesday, with sunshine giving us a big warm-up from the upper 30s Tuesday morning to the 60s Tuesday afternoon. Winds will crank back up by mid-week as another storm system lines up to our west. That system will eventually bring us more chances for showers and storms late next week.
I hope you have a great Saturday, Green Country! Be sure to keep it with News On 6 on-air, online, and on our app for the latest on developing storms throughout the day.