Some locally heavy rains will continue for early to mid-afternoon from the Tulsa metro to the east. Cloud cover will keep our temperatures cooler in the upper 50s to lower 60s in many spots, but further west of Tulsa temperatures will be noticeably warmer, and that warmer air will aid in additional storm development by late in the day.



Scattered strong to severe storms will be possible by late afternoon and evening, especially after 5 PM. These storms will initially develop closer to I-35 in central Oklahoma, moving east into Green Country this evening. Large hail and damaging winds will be the biggest threats with these storms through the evening and into tonight. Storms will eventually shift further into northwest Arkansas overnight.