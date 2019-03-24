



Any strong to severe storms across southeast Oklahoma will come to an end by mid-evening as that cold front clears our area. In the wake of the cold front, we’ll have a brief cool-down to kick off the week with lows in the 40s and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s on Monday, along with more lingering cloud cover.



But that cool-down looks short-lived! Plenty of sunshine on Tuesday will help us rebound rapidly into the mid to upper 60s, and the warming trend continues Wednesday with highs back near the 70-degree mark. Much gustier south winds will also kick in by Wednesday and Thursday ahead of our next storm system that’s set to bring additional rain and storms back to eastern Oklahoma by the end of the week. We’ll keep you updated on that!



