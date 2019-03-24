Sunday Storm Chances Linger For Parts Of Green Country
We’re starting to dry out after a soggy Saturday, but storm chances aren’t quite done across eastern Oklahoma for our Sunday.
Spotty light showers are possible this morning through the lunchtime hour across northeast Oklahoma with clouds hanging tough for the first half of the day. A cold front will very slowly push across Green Country today and will be the focal point for a few more storms by mid to late afternoon through this evening. A few scattered storms should develop after 3 PM near the Oklahoma-Arkansas line, with additional scattered storms building into far southeast Oklahoma through early evening. Storms in southeast Oklahoma could again become severe with large hail and damaging winds possible.
Outside of those storm chances, temperatures will be very pleasant today. Periods of sunshine look to break through by mid to late afternoon, pushing our highs into the upper 60s to lower 70s across northeast Oklahoma! Southeast Oklahoma will be even warmer with some mid to upper 70s possible before storms arrive late in the day.
Any strong to severe storms across southeast Oklahoma will come to an end by mid-evening as that cold front clears our area. In the wake of the cold front, we’ll have a brief cool-down to kick off the week with lows in the 40s and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s on Monday, along with more lingering cloud cover.
But that cool-down looks short-lived! Plenty of sunshine on Tuesday will help us rebound rapidly into the mid to upper 60s, and the warming trend continues Wednesday with highs back near the 70-degree mark. Much gustier south winds will also kick in by Wednesday and Thursday ahead of our next storm system that’s set to bring additional rain and storms back to eastern Oklahoma by the end of the week. We’ll keep you updated on that!
I hope you have a great Sunday, Green Country! Be sure to follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!