Summary Mueller Findings States Trump Campaign Did Not Conspire With Russia
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Congress has been told to expect a summary of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation Sunday afternoon, according to two people familiar with Justice Department’s plans. The report is expected to reveal for the first time the main findings of Mueller’s nearly two-year probe into President Donald Trump and Russian efforts to elect him.
Attorney General William Barr has spent the weekend combing through Mueller’s report, which he received Friday, deciding how much of it Congress and the public will see.
The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee says a letter from the Justice Department describing special counsel Robert Mueller’s findings “does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”
The department sent the letter to Rep. Jerrold Nadler on Sunday afternoon. Nadler tweeted that the Justice Department “determined not to make a traditional prosecutorial judgment.”
Read the Full Summary Below.