News
Canceled Flights Strand Oklahoma Missionaries in Ghana
A group of Oklahoma missionaries say they're struck trying to return home from Ghana.
The West Metro Community Church members are trying to get back to Yukon.
But they say their Delta flights keep getting canceled with little information from the airline.
The airline says it apologizes to the group for the inconvenience, and it is trying to get them home as soon as possible.
It also says it's covering their hotel expenses and issuing refunds for their air fare.