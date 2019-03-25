Update: **Tulsa County Deputies have arrested Monta Guyton, in connection with this case. Guyton is in jail on a complaint of murder no charges have been filed at this time.**

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office identified a man who was shot to death and whose body was found on the side of the road near MLK and East 66th Street North on Saturday, March 23.

He is 43-year-old Bryant Hampton.