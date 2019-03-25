News
Arrest Made In Connection To Body Found Near Turley
Monday, March 25th 2019, 10:51 AM CDT
TURLEY, Oklahoma -
Update: **Tulsa County Deputies have arrested Monta Guyton, in connection with this case. Guyton is in jail on a complaint of murder no charges have been filed at this time.**
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office identified a man who was shot to death and whose body was found on the side of the road near MLK and East 66th Street North on Saturday, March 23.
He is 43-year-old Bryant Hampton.
Deputies believe Hampton was killed somewhere else, then left on the side of the North Garrison Avenue, next to several bags of trash. Deputy Justin Green said Hampton died of a gunshot wound, and they are not sure how long his body was there before being found.
TSCO were looking for information about a 2017 white, four-door Chevy Cruz with an Enterprise Car Sales tag on the front and a paper Enterprise Car Sales tag dated February 25, 2019. They later said they found the vehicle parked in the 3400 block of 34th Street North.
If you have any information on the homicide, call TCSO at 918-596-5600.
This marks the first suspicious death the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is working this year.