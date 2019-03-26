Tulsa Man Searches For Good Samaritans Who Saved His Mom
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man is trying to track down the Good Samaritans who pulled his mom to safety after a crash.
Chris King says his mom, LaDonna King, crashed Friday afternoon trying to avoid a stalled out car on I-44 near Riverside. She hit the center wall and became trapped inside her van.
“She said she was stuck between the driver’s seat and the passenger seat and her center console,” King said. “She said that she heard a woman's voice saying, 'Oh my God, she's stuck, we need to get her out of there, the car's starting to smoke.’”
Before emergency responders got there, King says strangers stepped in.
“A gentleman kicked in her passenger window because her doors were locked and they got her out,” said King.
LaDonna is going to survive, but she’s in the hospital and pretty banged up with five broken ribs and many other injuries.
“She has staples in her right thigh because her keys came up and cut her thigh open and she has an open fracture on her ankle, and they had to go in and put screws in it,” King said.
He says his mom is set to have another surgery Thursday to repair multiple shattered bones in her heel.
“The doctors said that she may not be here if it wasn't for the good Samaritans pulling her out of the car,” King said.
LaDonna’s van is totaled, which was custom-made for LaDonna's special needs daughter, Brittney. Brittney's wheelchair was in the van, but thankfully she was not.
King says strangers saving their mom means everything to his sister and him.
“I want to find the people that took time out of their day to help save my mom,” he said.
Through all the chaos LaDonna didn't get any of her heroes' names, King hopes the good Samaritans see this story so the family can meet to tell them thank you in person.
“She says she owes them her life because they saved her life,” King said.
Until LaDonna is out of the hospital, Chris and his family are taking care of Brittney.
An online fundraiser has been set up to help LaDonna with medical bills and to replace her van.