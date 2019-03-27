Tulsa Gun Shop Owner Reacts To Bump Stock Ban
TULSA, Oklahoma - Dong's Gun shop in Tulsa began selling bump stocks 4 or 5 years ago.
"We had them on the shelf for at least two years, and there was no interest in it. We had them sitting up there I remember,” said shop owner David Stone.
The couple hundred dollar device is attached to semi-automatic weapons allowing them to fire like machine guns. The same device was used by the gunman in Las Vegas who killed 58 people and injured hundreds in 2017.
The ban went into effect Tuesday, but President Trump first made the move to do so last year. Stone says after that - sales at his shop increased.
"One person that bought it for the AK says he didn’t even have an AK but knew they would be in short supply," he said.
Under the ban, anyone who currently owns a bump stock must destroy it immediately or return it to their local ATF office - without compensation.
"If you're going to ban something and make it illegal to own out of the clear blue, I think they should make it so you should turn it in and get a reimbursement from the government," said Stone.
But some are wondering how this be enforced since you didn't need to register the device when you bought it.
Either way, Stone cautions gun owners not to take the risk.
"If you're out shooting with your bump stock, and somebody calls saying you're shooting your full auto, you are going to jail," said David Stone, Dong's Gun shop owner.