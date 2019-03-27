News
Tulsa Woman Pleads Guilty To Helping In Double Murder
Wednesday, March 27th 2019, 8:53 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - A judge sentences a Tulsa woman to 10 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to accessory to a double murder.
Prosecutors say Rebecca Williams helped the alleged shooter, Jacky Mayfield, hide evidence after a shooting at Chamberlain Park in 2016.
Meshawna Jones and Markey Goff were found dead in a car at the park with a young child in the car.
Jacky Mayfield is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the case and is awaiting trial. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.