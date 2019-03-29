News
Sallisaw Man Catches Monster Bass On Broken Bow Lake
BROKEN BOW, Oklahoma - A Sallisaw man missed a state record by 8/10th of an ounce but got a great fish tale to tell, according to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife. Dr. Gary Cox hooked "a legit monster largemouth bass" Friday afternoon, March 29.
The fish will rank as the second largest on the Oklahoma Top 10 Bass List, ODOW posted on their Facebook page.
"What a great reminder that right now is big bass season and the perfect time to get out yourself!"
Cox caught the fish on Broken Bow Lake. It weighed in at 14 pounds, 13 ounces and was a little over 27 inches long. Cox released the fish back into the lake.