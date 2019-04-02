News
Lt. Governor Says Oklahoma Will Double Down On Route 66
TULSA, Oklahoma - Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell and the Tulsa Route 66 commission took a tour of parts of the “Mother Road” on Tuesday.
The tour started at the Mother Road Market near 11th and Lewis. Governor Kevin Stitt recently added the job of Secretary of Tourism and Branding to Pinnell's duties. Pinnell says Route 66 may be the best engine for tourism the state has.
"As sale tax-dependent as our cities and our state is, we've gotta do Route 66 the right way. In Oklahoma, we're going to be doubling down on Route 66," said Pinnell.
Pinnell says the state's tourism agency will be making more investments in the “Mother Road”.