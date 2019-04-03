News
Some Oklahoma Schools Are Embracing E-Sports
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Schools are starting to embrace video games as a competitive sport.
On Wednesday, Sapulpa high school held its first round of tryouts for its e-Sports team which will compete against teams from other schools.
"It is a growing thing nationally with college scholarships being given out, and of course big money being made professionally as well," said Sapulpa HS principal Seth Shibley.
Union announced that it too is creating an e-Sports team and will be hosting a tournament in two weeks.