News
Teen Shot At Tulsa Apartment Complex
A 16-year-old runaway is recovering in the hospital after police say she was shot outside of a Tulsa apartment complex.
Police say the teenage girl was shot once in the hip and once in the arm.
She was sent to the hospital but is expected to be OK.
No one saw the shooting, but people living at the Bradford Townhomes located near East 21st Street and Highway 169 heard at least two gun shots go off around midnight Thursday.
Police say there are still a lot of questions and are looking for the shooter right now.
Police say they know that a man drove away from the scene in a blue vehicle, but they don't have any more suspect information.