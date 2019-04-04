News
1 Arrested In Connection With Racist Vandalism In OKC, Norman
Thursday, April 4th 2019, 5:35 PM CDT
Updated:
One person has been arrested in connection with the string of racist vandalism in Oklahoma City and Norman.
Allison Johnson, 45, was arrested Thursday afternoon.
She was arrested on a complaint of making terroristic threats.
She has been booked into the Cleveland County jail. Police confirmed Johnson turned herself in to police.
She is accused of vandalizing multiple buildings with racist and anti-Semitic graffiti in at least five locations.
Police officers from Oklahoma City and Norman and the FBI are still investigating the incidents.