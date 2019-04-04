License Plate Law Change To Affect Oklahomans Starting July 1
TULSA, Oklahoma - The state of Oklahoma is about to join 42 other states, with a new law affecting you and your vehicle tags. Starting July 1st, you'll keep your license plate, and it won't follow your car if you sell it.
"For the past couple of years, this is an issue that I've looked at and worked on," said former State Representative Josh Cockroft in 2018, after proposing the bill.
The change comes after Senate Bill 1339 passed last year.
Cockroft says he heard concerns from Oklahomans about the current law.
"One of those most important areas where I see this helping is the law enforcement side," said Cockroft.
Cockroft says it will also help the Turnpike Authority track drivers who - right now - don't pay a toll, and have the previous car owner's registration.
But not everyone is as excited about the changes.
Anne Jones has been in the tag agency business for nearly 40 years. She said recent cuts by the Tax Commission have been hard on them, and they anticipate they'll lose money in the long run.
"The computer is very difficult to make these changes, instead of being a two or three page change, what they give us as an example, is a 14 page change so that's an added expense to us," said Jones.
Jones, who owns Central Tag Agency, says her customers are also already confused about the changes.
"It's difficult for us to take the time to explain to people the way we'd like to,” she said.
But despite the initial confusion, lawmakers hope this will be a good thing for Oklahoma drivers.
The Tax Commission has also started a social media campaign using the hashtag #KeepTagOK.