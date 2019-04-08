News
Snoop Dogg To DJ After Party At Tulsa Bar
Monday, April 8th 2019, 11:42 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Rap star Snoop Dogg will perform at the BOK Center this Friday, but that won't be the only chance to see him in Tulsa that night. Snoop will be the DJ for an after party hosted by Tulsa bar and restaurant Roosevelt's, according to the event's Facebook page.
According to the Facebook page, Snoop Dogg will DJ the official after party of Carnivàle Icône which will last from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m Friday night.
The event also says other "special guests" will be in attendance.