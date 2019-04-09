News
Mom's Demand Action Group Responds To 'Teacher Carry Bill'
Tuesday, April 9th 2019, 3:54 PM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Moms Demand Action is responding after the Oklahoma Senate Education Committee passed a bill making it easier to arm teachers.
Under House Bill 2336, schools could allow any public-school employee with a handgun carry permit to carry a gun on campus.
Right now, Oklahoma law allows certain educators to be armed if they complete certain training. Under this new bill, school employees would not be required to go through that additional training.
A spokeswoman for the group says
"Our teachers are trained to be educators, not law enforcement, and increasing the number of teachers carrying guns in our schools will not make our kids safer."
