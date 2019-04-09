Colder air is reinforced by the weekend as another storm system with a more southerly track arrives. Cloud cover overspreads the area Friday night with showers breaking out by midday Saturday. This will limit the daytime warm-up, keeping us in the 40s all day Saturday with occasional rain. Yuck! If you think that’s bad, the map below shows how it may even be cold enough to snow AND accumulate in far western Oklahoma! A few snowflakes could even mix in with the rain north of Tulsa as it tapers of Sunday morning. If you planned on any outdoor activities, you may need to save them for Sunday afternoon when the storm system finally clears out of here. Even then, we’re unlikely to warm above 60°.