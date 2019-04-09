News
Tulsa Chocolatier's New Owner Considers Edible Marijuana Products
Tuesday, April 9th 2019
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa-based Glacier Confection is being sold to another Tulsa company, Black Rain Glacier.
Black Rain Glacier is a Tulsa-based, female-owned investment company. Black Rain says all employees at the confectionary will be retained and they say it’s possible the company will expand into edible marijuana products in the future.
Glacier's founder Bill Copeland will stick around as the Chief Chocolatier Officer.