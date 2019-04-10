$5,000 Reward Offered In Case Of Murdered Tulsa Man
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kansas - The governor of Kansas has approved a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a woman suspected of murdering a Tulsa man.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office in Kansas says Diana Marie Bohlander and her son Ty are suspected of killing 64-year-old James McFarland. Ty Bohlander was arrested in Santa Monica, California in late March and has since been extradited back to Kansas to face murder charges.
“Diana Bohlander remains a fugitive facing First Degree Murder charges in Kansas,” said Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves.
“We have been working closely with Santa Monica Investigators and believe Diana to still be in that area, frequenting homeless shelters. The authorization of this reward by Governor Kelly will strongly aid in our efforts to locate and subsequently apprehend Diana Bohlander and bring her back to be tried for the crimes she is accused of committing,” concluded Groves.