Police say the woman was Angela Walker, 46.

Police say the incident began when a young woman on her way to work had car troubles. Her dad picked her up and took her to work, leaving her car on the side of the highway.

When he came back to her car, he discovered a man and woman breaking into the car, according to police

Officers say the two went back to their own car and police say the man took out a gun then got into a struggle with the dad.

The gun went off, killing the female suspect, police say.

“And that’s how fast these things can change. Because even though the gun went off by accident - he did not intend to kill his partner in crime. But, the unfortunate thing is the death of an individual while in commission of a felony is first degree murder. And now he’s looking at a first degree murder charge as a car burglar,” said Sgt. Shane Tuell, Tulsa Police.

The male suspect is described as a white male in his 30s with thinning blonde hair. Police say he was wearing a brown shirt and blue jeans or blue jean shorts.