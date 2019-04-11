Tulsa Police Team Heading To International Competition
TULSA, Oklahoma - Eight Tulsa Police officers will head overseas to compete in the International Warrior Competition in Amman, Jordan.
Tulsa Police's Special Operations Team will be leaving from Tulsa International Airport just after noon Thursday.
Tulsa Police Departments Special Operations team will be the only team from the United States competing after a team from California dropped out.
The Tulsa team was only one of two teams from the U.S. invited to Jordan.
Officers say the competition involves a mix of physical activity, shooting skills and problem solving.
Tulsa Police have spent the past several months raising the $35,000 it will cost to cover the trip for eight men.
Participants are given the unique opportunity of training and networking at one of the most advanced combat-training facilities in the world.