Meanwhile, Ashley Broadway-Mack, President of AMPA, the nation's largest organization of LGBTQ military families, said in a statement to CBS News, "With the implementation of this transgender military ban, our nation is once again shamefully forcing brave American heroes to hide who they are in order to serve."

Broadway-Mack added that the Trump administration is "inflicting tremendous harm on our service members, their families, and the military as a whole."

Human Rights Campaign President Chad Griffin echoed that sentiment, saying "The implementation of Donald Trump and Mike Pence's trans troop ban is a stain on our nation's history."