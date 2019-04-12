TULSA, Oklahoma -
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office says a man was stabbed to death while trying to break into a home in the Collinsville area Friday morning.
 
TCSO says it received a call from a woman who lives in the home that a man broke into the home and she stabbed him.
 
The house is located near 136th Street North and Garnett. 
Deputies say the homeowner called 911 right away to report she had stabbed a man who she says broke into her home.  The sheriff's office says the woman called around 8 a.m., saying two men broke into her home.
Deputies say she grabbed a knife from her kitchen and stabbed one of the men. The two men made it out of the house, but the one who was stabbed died in the woman's backyard.
Deputies say the other man ran off and they want to find him.

"I haven't got a description released as of yet. When we get that, we will put it out. But we do want to talk to that person. If you're out there, give us a call. We want to talk to you, hear your side of the story so we can put this case to bed."
Deputies are not releasing the name of the man who was stabbed but say he's in his 30s.