Man Killed While Breaking Into Collinsville Home, Deputies Say
Friday, April 12th 2019, 11:23 AM CDT
Updated:
-
TULSA, Oklahoma -
- The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office says a man was stabbed to death while trying to break into a home in the Collinsville area Friday morning.TCSO says it received a call from a woman who lives in the home that a man broke into the home and she stabbed him.
- The house is located near 136th Street North and Garnett.
- Deputies say the homeowner called 911 right away to report she had stabbed a man who she says broke into her home. The sheriff's office says the woman called around 8 a.m., saying two men broke into her home.
- Deputies say she grabbed a knife from her kitchen and stabbed one of the men. The two men made it out of the house, but the one who was stabbed died in the woman's backyard.
- Deputies say the other man ran off and they want to find him.
- "I haven't got a description released as of yet. When we get that, we will put it out. But we do want to talk to that person. If you're out there, give us a call. We want to talk to you, hear your side of the story so we can put this case to bed."
- Deputies are not releasing the name of the man who was stabbed but say he's in his 30s.