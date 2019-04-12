Jenks Girls Basketball Starts New Jersey Tradition
JENKS, Oklahoma - The Jenks girls basketball team is starting a new tradition this year. Each senior wrote a letter to the underclassman who will wear their jersey next season.
The players say their jerseys represent more than just a number.
"Blood, sweat, and tears, literally, actually, I shed in that jersey," senior Rylie Watson said. "It's just been such a big part of my life for the last four years."
To the girls who will suit up next - pay attention. The Jenks Lady Trojans have a message for you.
"I hope that people just wear the number with a lot of pride," Watson said.
"The things that I accomplished in this number does mean a lot to me," said senior Zariah Sango.
Each senior wrote a letter: "To The Player Who Will Wear My Jersey."
"I know I would have loved that when I was younger," Watson said.
Each letter is unique, but they all have a common theme: cherish the little moments because in a few years, it'll be your turn to hand the jersey down to someone else.
"They caught me off guard with how thoughtful they were," Coach Mike Acord said. "Not only embracing the wins, but also the losses."
These seniors have suited up for the final time, but they hope their time spent in their jerseys will have a lasting impact.
"Keep your head up and work hard," Sango said. "Stay focused and determined, and don't let anyone deter you from your goal."