Video Shows Sand Springs Police Chase Attempted ATM Thieves
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - Sand Springs Police and Osage County Sheriff's Deputies look for two men they say tried to steal an ATM, then led officers on a high speed chase before getting away. Police say they called off the chase because the speeds were just too dangerous to continue. During the chase, officers say the two men were blowing through stop signs, at times driving more than 55 mph over the 25 mph speed limit.
It started around 5 a.m. Video shows Sand Springs Police Officer Shawn Degan roll up to a gas station. Osage County Deputies called for backup after getting a report that two men were inside the gas station, trying to steal an ATM.
Officers started checking a nearby field for the suspects.
"A car comes out of the weeds from the south and turns right in front of them. They make eye contact,” said Sand Springs Police Captain Todd Enzbrenner.
The two men in a blue SUV take off with Sand Springs Police Officers right behind them. Sand Springs Police Captain Todd Enzbrenner says this is one of the most dangerous situations an officer can be in.
"Generally, you are driving at speeds that outrun the sound of your siren, and most people who are driving do not paying attention. They are either on their phones or they are changing radio stations," said Enzbrenner.
The chase continued to escalate through neighborhoods and busy streets, and eventually the officer started pulling back.
"This is 5 o clock in the morning, 5:30 in the morning. So pretty soon people are going to start getting up and getting around. They have to determine, does the danger that they are creating - is it outweighed by the crime they committed," said Enzbrenner.
The chase got to the highway, and the suspects were too far ahead. The officer made the call and ended the pursuit.
Police say, the officer in the video made the right call. If you see the car or know anything about these two men, call Sand Springs Police.