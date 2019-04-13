1 Dead, 1 In Jail After Bar Fight Leads To Shooting In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man is in the Tulsa County Jail after police say he shot and killed a man outside a bar near 89th and Memorial.
Tulsa Police say this all started as a fist fight inside the Stillhouse Bar and Grill. That fight made its way outside and police say a third person, Cesar Fernandez, who was not involved in the fist fight, actually pulled a gun, shot and killed the victim.
Tulsa Police say it took several witnesses to hold Cesar Fernandez down till officers got to the scene. Officers say when they got to Stillhouse Bar and Grill the victim was laying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the torso.
He later died at the hospital.
"At this point, we are not going to treat it as a self-defense case. That's going to be the determination of our homicide unit and the district attorney's office," said TPD Capt. Malcom Wightman.
They say the fight started inside the bar around two in the morning and then moved outside and that is when Fernandez pulled a gun and started to shoot the victim. Officers say Fernandez was taken into custody and interviewed by homicide detectives and was later booked into jail.
Police say the other person involved in the fight left the scene after the shooting.
"It is not clear what the circumstances were that led to the fist fight. If he was the aggressor he could face some charges but it probably won't be in relation to the shooting," said Capt. Wightman. "This is a case where alcohol probably fueled a violent confrontation so moderation is key."
Cesar Fernandez has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail on a first-degree murder charge.