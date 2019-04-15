News
New Downtown Tulsa Sculpture Lets Visitors "Be The One"
TULSA, Oklahoma - A new sculpture is coming to Tulsa that you can be a part of.
"Be The One" is a 9-1-8 structure where you can stand in the middle and "be the one". It will be installed at Chapman Green Park in Downtown Tulsa.
Students from OU and Tulsa University helped design it. It's made out of stainless steel and will look different based on the weather happening that day.
"We expect that we are going to have quite a few people on Downtown and then it’s kind of self-advertising with selfies they go on social media and then all of a sudden everybody wants to be there," said Bob Sober of the Urban Corp Art Project.
The sculpture is expected to be Downtown by the end of April.
