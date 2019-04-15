News
Bixby School Board Approves Redistricting Plans
BIXBY, Oklahoma - The Bixby school board has approved a redistricting plan for the opening of West Elementary and Intermediate schools in the 2020-21 school year.
Kimberly-Clark Place and Yale between 131st and 181st will serve as the dividing line. Students living west of there will attend the West schools while students living to the east will attend Central Elementary and Intermediate.
Other boundaries will not be affected. Construction of the West Campus was approved in the 2016 bond issue. New maps are currently under development to reflect the change to the enrollment boundary.