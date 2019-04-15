News
New Luxury Hotel To Open In Downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Club Hotel which was originally built in the '20s is reopening.
Warren Ross bought the building several years ago and then teamed up with promise hotels. They say the sometimes-painstaking process of bringing the building back to life took a lot of time and a lot of effort.
"Our historic preservationist when she first walked in said it was the second worst condition building she had seen anyone try to rehab,” said Ross.
Almost every inch of the lobby and the whole floor for that matter had been covered by graffiti. But now the hotel is completely restored with concave hallways that lead to almost 100 rooms that are each unique.
One even with the original tile.