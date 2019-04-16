News
Tulsa Teen Shot During Attempted Robbery
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say a teenager is recovering after someone shot him during an attempted armed robbery near 41st Street and Garnett.
Police say the teenager noticed two or three people following him when he left the QuikTrip near 41st and Garnett.
He went to the Creekside Apartments nearby and drove to the back of the complex, hoping that they'd leave him alone.
As he parked his car, police say the people blocked him in near his vehicle and tried to rob him.
Police say the teen was shot in the foot as he ran away.
He called family members and they took him home before calling 911.
If you know where the shooters might be, call Crime Stoppers.