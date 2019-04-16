News
Educator Opens Lavender's Bleu Children's Book Store In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - A children's book store in south Tulsa is more than a store - it's literally a dream come true.
They have story time every Tuesday and Thursday morning at Lavender’s Bleu Children’s Book Store near 81st and Harvard.
Dr. Mindy Smith opened the store in December of 2018 with the idea it would not only be a book store, but also a literacy resource center, a tutoring center and a story-themed event center.
She was teaching at Northeastern State, teaching teachers to teach reading.
“One night I had a very vivid dream,” she said.
The place in the dream was just like Lavender’s Bleu. So she retired from the university and created the place of her dreams.