American Airlines Workers Hold Tulsa Rally
TULSA, Oklahoma - American Airlines workers plan to rally in parts of Tulsa Wednesday.
The Transport Workers Union Local 514 and area labor supporters want to show their support for aircraft safety and to educate the public about outsourcing work.
The flier for the event says the union and the International Association of Machinists are against outsourcing and subcontracting.
They say they want to keep American Airlines American.
The rallies are set for several different times. From 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday, then 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. and they'll wrap up with a rally from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The union will have representatives at Sheridan and Apache, outside of the American Maintenance base, and at the arrivals area of Tulsa airport.
A shuttle service is being offered to and from the Union Hall and rally sites.
The union says workers are rallying on their on time--before and after their shifts.