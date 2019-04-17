TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police say Allyssa Fielding has died. 

The victim was severely injured after her boyfriend, Colby Wilson, beat her so badly it killed her unborn child, police say. 

This happened Monday, when police responded to the Sawmill Apartments after a woman reported her son, Colby Wilson, had called her threatening to commit suicide.

However, when officers arrived, "We found a victim receiving CPR from the suspect's mother. She didn't have a heartbeat, and her unborn 6-month-along baby did not have a heartbeat," according to Tulsa Police Sergeant Shane Tuell.

Tulsa police say Wilson will now face a first degree murder charge. 