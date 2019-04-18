News
Notre Dame Spire Design Competition Announced
The French prime minister has announced an international competition for architects to see if the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral should be rebuilt and how it should be rebuilt.
Edouard Philippe is speaking following a special Cabinet meeting Wednesday held by French President Emmanuel Macron, focusing on the reconstruction of the cathedral.
Philippe said the competition will also assess whether the spire should be “adapted to technologies and challenges of our times.”
He said authorities have no estimate yet of the total cost of the renovation work. Macron said Tuesday he wants the cathedral to be rebuilt in five years.
Philippe said: “This is obviously a huge challenge, a historic responsibility.”