Debbie's Story

LeAnne,

I was diagnosed with Breast Cancer in October of 2000. I was married to a man at the time that just couldn't stand for anyone to get attention other than himself. When they told me I had breast cancer and that I would have to have a double radical mastectomy and that I should stay away from stress, it seemed that is all he could do was stress me out more. I was told by the doctor that they would be doing the surgery on November 17, 2000.

My daughter told him to quit stressing me out and he got in his truck and drove away leaving me to deal with this all on my own. But the one thing he didn't know was that I had two wonderful kids that stood by me through it all.

He left me with all of the bills, all of the stress and all of the doctor's visits.

I had God on my side and he helped me through it all. I never had to take chemo but I did have to take a pill called Tomoxifan for five years. I am a seven-year survivor and am thanking God everyday for him bringing me through all that I had to go through. My daughter and son helped me get through all of this, and I couldn't have made it without their help.

LeAnne, I am so sorry you had to go through this however, your motivation and determination can help many people going through this discover that there is a silver lining at the end.

I admire all of the husbands that stand beside their wife at a time life this because I sure needed one at that time ,and he just walked away.

Everyone needs to realize that it could be them, and if it does happen to someone you love stand behind them and help them.

Debbie