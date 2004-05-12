Tulsa man accused of impersonating a cop released from jail

A man accused of impersonating a police officer is out of the Tulsa County jail. A federal judge decided to let Bryon Brown out on bond as long as he follows a long list of rules and wears a monitoring bracelet.



News on 6 crime reporter Lori Fullbright says Bryon Brown is no stranger to legal trouble. In addition to the state felony charges he faces of impersonating an officer and the federal indictments for using someone else's social security number to buy vehicles, his business, Emergency Vehicle Outfitters is now an empty building.



There's a note on the door that says they moved, they left a number but it's out of service. There's also a notice of legal action. Women at the beauty school next door say Brown pretended to be an officer often, especially when people parked in his spots. Shantice Williams: "He had blocked a woman's car in at his shop and he said he was a police officer and she couldn't have her car. She came and asked us if he was an officer and we said no and told her to call the police."



A computer check reveals more legal trouble. Car Trends just filed against Brown's company in small claims court for $1,500 in unpaid debts. Cash and a Flash filed for an unpaid promissory note of $1,500. The Bank of Oklahoma won a judgment against Brown in February for $1,600. General Motors won a judgment in 2002 for more than $20,000. Brown had four bogus check charges pending against him in January of 2001, he pleaded guilty. He had two small claims judgments in 1999, one for $1,000, and another for $187. And he was found guilty of felony bogus check charges in 1999 and served time in prison.



The federal judge told Brown during his detention hearing that if he pretended to be a police officer in anyway while out on bond, he'd be back in an orange jumpsuit and in jail immediately.



Prosecutors agreed to Brown's release. They think the electronic bracelet will curb his desire "to act out his fantasies to be a policeman."



He's also been ordered to find a job, one that doesn't give him access to anyone's financial records.