Regina's Story

I was diagnosed in September of 2005 after I had my first mammogram (years late by the way). I was so proud of myself for having my first mammogram, and then I was told the news that I had breast cancer. Not just one but two different types of cancer. Having been an oncology nurse for 10 years, it was very ironic to me that I would be the patient and not the nurse.

I had my mammogram at the end of September which found two types of cancer in very early stages. The radiologist told me if I had had the mammogram at the beginning of September the spots would not have been found. He said they were found very early and had not spread to my lymph nodes. My oncologist also stated that as deep as they were I would not have felt them until they were much larger and possibly have spread.

I say all this to emphasize many things. Please everyone, get your mammograms. There are programs out there for women who cannot afford them. Also I believe the in the divine intervention of God because He sent me to have my mammogram at the exact time I needed to go.

I also was blessed to only have to have radiation treatments. That was no picnic, but it was nothing compared to those who have to go through chemotherapy and more.

And family and friends are very much needed as a support system. I have one friend in particular (this is what I call a true friend) who told me if I had to have chemotherapy and lose my hair she would shave her head. Well, she took it upon herself to shave her head anyway in support and I did not even have chemotherapy or lose my hair. Thank you God for sister-friends.

So having shared my story, I encourage everyone to have their mammograms and do their self-exams.

Regina