Kristin's Story

While I, myself, am not a breast cancer survivor, someone very close to me is, my grandmother, Judy. She was diagnosed with breast cancer almost 4 years ago (it'll be 4 yrs. this May). She has always been an extremely healthy person and never complained much.

Luckily they found the lump soon enough and she had her lumpectomy in June of 2004. She chose to go through chemotherapy and radiation, followed by an experimental drug treatment which has worked amazingly.

During the time she was doing her chemo and radiation treatments, this woman showed in credible courage. She volunteered to watch my son (who was only a year old at the time) so I could go back to college. I told her that she didn't need to do that, but she told me that she wanted to and if this was a way for me to go back to school, she would do whatever it took. Never once did she complain of being sick. We never saw her cry or crumble. I'm not saying it didn't happen, but she never showed her weakness to any of us. She has always been the "rock" of our family.

She's a remarkable woman and I'm so proud to have her in my life. She has been a breast cancer survivor for going on 4 years now. I love her dearly and praise God on a daily basis that she is in our lives.

PS: She watches BOTH of my kids now so I can finish school and they love their Grandma. They light up when she's around...and she does the same when she sees them. And I absolutely love it!!!



Kristin