Wanda's Story

I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1990. I had a mastectomy, and found out that I was pregnant at the time and did not know it.
Everything turned out ok, my son was born in 1990 . He is great has graduated with honors and plans to attend college in the fall. Then in 2003 I had cancer in my other breast, had another mastectomy, and everything is fine.
I owe it all to early detection by having yearly mammograms. I am cancer free and hope to stay that way. When I had cancer the first time they didn't tell me that it could come back so I hope that after anyone has had this that they would please keep checking every year and doing self checks.
Love to all that have had this. I am now five years cancer free.
Wanda
