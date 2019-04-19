First Responder Remembers Murrah Federal Building Bombing While Touring Museum
Each year on April 19, Oklahoma City and the country remembers those who were lost in the Murrah Federal Building bombing.
On this day we also honor those that survived and those that responded to the event 24 years ago.
"There are some things from that day that I can remember with no effort," said Keven McCullough, former EMSA EMT/EVO and police officer. "And then there are a lot of things that are very fuzzy."
Those memories from the moments after are tough for McCullough to dig up.
Just like for so many, April 19 is an annual struggle for McCullough. He doesn't come back to the memorial or the museum, but he had the bravery to come back with his wife Kathy. He gave us a glimpse at what it was like to respond.
McCullough stepped inside the museum for the first time in nearly a decade with News 9. There he looked at the pieces he's contributed, his EMSA uniform and his story.