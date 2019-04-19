Each year on April 19, Oklahoma City and the country remembers those who were lost in the Murrah Federal Building bombing.

On this day we also honor those that survived and those that responded to the event 24 years ago. 

"There are some things from that day that I can remember with no effort," said Keven McCullough, former EMSA EMT/EVO and police officer.  "And then there are a lot of things that are very fuzzy."

McCullough said coming back to the National Museum and Memorial, even after all this time, is still hard. 
 
"Brings back a lot of emotions," said McCullough. 
 
He remembered rushing to the scene of the federal building instead of going to a children's event. 
 
"The one thing that I remember more than anything was the smell," described McCullough. 
 
He said when he got there it was obvious it was not natural gas, like people were originally thinking. 
 

Those memories from the moments after are tough for McCullough to dig up. 

"Well it's tough recalling," said McCullough through tears. "It's tough recalling those things because really it wasn't later on into the day that I actually got to assist with a bombing victim that was still alive."
 

Just like for so many, April 19 is an annual struggle for McCullough. He doesn't come back to the memorial or the museum, but he had the bravery to come back with his wife Kathy. He gave us a glimpse at what it was like to respond.

McCullough stepped inside the museum for the first time in nearly a decade with News 9. There he looked at the pieces he's contributed, his EMSA uniform and his story. 

"It's very emotional," said McCullough."Very overwhelming."
 
"I can hear the sounds in the background from the displays and it brings back a lot of memories," said McCullough. 
 
Its tough for McCullough to see, hear and remember. But, he said that day shaped the rest of his life.
 
"I always knew life was short, but the bombing brought it home to me," said McCullough. "And I just really recommitted to being kind people, be more gentle, be compassionate and try to help people more than I had before."
 
McCullough said he found hope in the unity of the city, but his wife also delivered a baby boy on that same day 24-years ago.
 
"We tried all day long to get a hold of him because phones were crazy you couldn't get through," said Kathy. 
 
"One of his partners came up to the ambulance door where you were sitting and waiting and said you had a baby," said Kathy. "So as soon as he got off he came straight to the hospital and that was special."
 
Quickly, baby Jordan became a symbol of hope. Even visiting first responders and his dad as they worked the following weeks. 
 
"They would take their breaks and come down and they were sit and visit with Kathy, with Jordan and our other child our daughter and other two sons," said McCullough. 
 
He thinks Jordan gave them a little bit of hope in a dark time. 
 
Now, 24-years later, Jordan is still trying to do that in a different way. Today he serves as a minister in Fort Worth, Texas. 
 
"It is hard," said Jordan. "It's emotional just hearing their stories of kids that were just a few years older than me. They would have been their mid-twenties, late twenties."
 
He and his parents said most years they found a different day to celebrate Jordan's birth with the family. A day they didn't have to think of the less pleasant events of April 19. 
 
But Jordan and both his parents really focus on finding that good in the darkness. They all said this is something they work to do now in their daily lives. They use this as proof that event the smallest silver lining can be found. 
 