"One of his partners came up to the ambulance door where you were sitting and waiting and said you had a baby," said Kathy. "So as soon as he got off he came straight to the hospital and that was special."

Quickly, baby Jordan became a symbol of hope. Even visiting first responders and his dad as they worked the following weeks.

"They would take their breaks and come down and they were sit and visit with Kathy, with Jordan and our other child our daughter and other two sons," said McCullough.

He thinks Jordan gave them a little bit of hope in a dark time.

Now, 24-years later, Jordan is still trying to do that in a different way. Today he serves as a minister in Fort Worth, Texas.