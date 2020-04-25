×
Tulsa Restaurant Sells Groceries Amid State's Coronavirus Outbreak
Sawyer Buccy
A Tulsa restaurant is temporarily filling a new role in town as it goes from full-time restaurant to selling groceries. Roosevelt’s has made a name for itself in Tulsa.
Members Of Congress Question Reopening Businesses
News On 6
As businesses start to gear up for reopening, members of Congress are wondering if things are reopening too soon.
Tulsa Gym Reopen Soon, Still Will Try To Implement Social Distancing Guidelines
Kristen Weaver
Some gyms in the Tulsa-area will reopen soon but may not be the same as before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Bixby Production Facility Helps Broadcast The NFL Draft
News On 6
When the picks role in on this year’s NFL draft you might think the pressure is on players waiting anxiously to hear their name called, and normally you would be correct.
Tulsa Businesses Express Mixed Reactions About Reopening
Amy Slanchik
Tulsa businesses are having mixed reactions to Mayor G.T. Bynum’s announcement Friday that businesses can start opening back up May 1 if they would like to.
WATCH: Osage SkyNews 6 HD Flies Near Evening Storms
News On 6
EYES IN THE SKY: Osage SkyNews 6 HD captured video of evening storms near Tulsa.
Jace Prescott, Brother Of Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, Dies At 31
CBS News
Tulsa Mayor Says Safer-At-Home Order Will Expire May 1
Jonathan Cooper
Mayor G.T. Bynum said he is allowing the safer at home order for most Tulsans to expire next Saturday, May 1st.
EMT Infected With COVID-19 First In Oklahoma Treated With Same Therapies Used Overseas
Chinh Doan
Doctors in Tulsa say treatments and equipment they have been using for years likely saved the life of an EMT after she was infected with COVID-19.
List Of Communities Reopening In Northeastern Oklahoma
News On 6
The following is a list of communities around Northeastern Oklahoma that are reopening.
Storms Enter Northeastern Oklahoma, Hail, Wind Primary Threats
News On 6
Severe storms are entering the Tulsa viewing area this afternoon. A strong storm system will move through Northeastern Oklahoma this afternoon bringing wind, hail, and slight risks of tornadoes.
OSDH: 3,121 Total Oklahomans Test Positive For Cororonavirus; 188 Total Virus-Related Deaths Reported
LeighAnne Manwarren
Tulsa Police: Homicide Detectives Investigating Body Found In Vacant Lot
Reagan Ledbetter
Tulsa Police are investigating a homicide near 59th Street North and Garrison.
OSDH: 3,121 Total Oklahomans Test Positive For Cororonavirus; 188 Total Virus-Related Deaths Reported
News On 6
A total of 3,121 Oklahomans have tested positive for the coronavirus and a total of 188 virus-related deaths have been reported, the Oklahoma State Department of Health said Friday.
DraftKings Goes Public Despite Lack Of Live Sports To Bet On
News On 6
Sports daily fantasy and betting website DraftKings will debut as a publicly traded company Friday despite a near-complete shutdown of athletic competition across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Lysol Maker Warns Against Injecting Disinfectants As Possible Coronavirus Treatment
CBS News
After President Trump floated the idea Thursday that injecting disinfectant might be a potential way to fight COVID-19, the company that makes Lysol is strongly warning consumers not to do this.
Bristow Child Care Facility Closed Due To Water Issues
News On 6
Officials with Jumpstart For Kids in Bristow said their facility will be closed Friday.
Elective Surgeries Allowed To Resume Friday
Joseph Holloway
Starting Friday, state leaders say doctors will be allowed to perform elective surgeries again, but COVID-19 is changing the protocol patients and medical staff will need to follow leading up to the surgery.
Tulsa Restaurant Sells Groceries Amid State's Coronavirus Outbreak
Sawyer Buccy
A Tulsa restaurant is temporarily filling a new role in town as it goes from full-time restaurant to selling groceries. Roosevelt’s has made a name for itself in Tulsa.
Members Of Congress Question Reopening Businesses
News On 6
As businesses start to gear up for reopening, members of Congress are wondering if things are reopening too soon.
Tulsa Gym Reopen Soon, Still Will Try To Implement Social Distancing Guidelines
Kristen Weaver
Some gyms in the Tulsa-area will reopen soon but may not be the same as before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Tulsa Area Leaders To Give Coronavirus Update Friday
Joseph Holloway
Tulsa's news conference was originally scheduled for Thursday but it was moved to Friday after Governor Stitt released his plan to reopen some non-essential businesses.
Several States Easing Coronavirus Restrictions
Rachel Roberts
While the numbers of confirmed Coronavirus cases and deaths continues to rise, officials say the spread has slowed in certain key areas.
Coronavirus Could Be Weakened By Sunlight, Heat, Officials Says
Rachel Roberts
More than 3,000 Americans died from Coronavirus in the past 24 hours-- bringing the total number of deaths in the U.S. to more than 49,000.
Port Of Catoosa Stays Busy Despite Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
Erick Payne
Industries along the Arkansas River system hit hard by last spring's historic flooding are making a comeback.
President Trump Says Social Distancing Guidelines 'May' Be Extended Into Summer Or Later
CBS News
President Trump says the administration's social distancing guidelines "may" extend into summer, or perhaps beyond that, as states shift gears and plan the reopening of their economies. But there is potentially good news for summer — research shows
Oklahoma Testing Site Now Using Contact Tracing Per Positive Case
Emory Bryan
The state is now using medical students to help trace the contacts of people who test positive for corona virus, to know who else might have been exposed.
Tulsa Police: Argument Over Sewage Results In 1 Cut By Hatchet, 1 Shot
News On 6
Tulsa police said they're investigating a shooting near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue. Police said it started as a disturbance involving two men. They said a hatchet and handgun were used.
House Leaders Claim Gov. Stitt Overstepped Authority With New Gaming Compacts
Jonathan Cooper
House and Senate GOP leaders sent a letter to Governor Stitt this week telling him he overstepped his authority in signing two new gaming compacts with the Comanche Nation and Otoe-Missouria Tribes.
Family Of Sand Springs Man Murdered 13 Years Ago Hope For New Leads
Reagan Ledbetter
Thirteen years ago, this week, a Sand Springs man was shot and killed in his car in Tulsa. To this day, there have been no arrests or solid leads in the murder of Charlie Fanning.
OHP Searching For Vehicle After Man Hit On I-44
William Blanchette
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is looking for the vehicle that they say hit a man on I-44 near 165th East Avenue.
Police Investigate Stabbing At Tulsa Motel
William Blanchette
Tulsa Police are investigating after a stabbing at at Tulsa motel.
Warmer Temperatures, Rain Chances Return To Green Country
Alan Crone
After yesterday’s active weather, we get a one-day break before another fast-moving disturbance drops across the northwest upper flow bringing another chance for a few showers and storms across the region.
Cherokee, Creek Nations React To New Gaming Compacts Between Oklahoma, Two Tribes
Amy Slanchik
Two tribes and the Oklahoma Attorney General are reacting to new gaming compacts reached by Governor Kevin Stitt and two other tribes.
Meghan Trainor Talks About Her Work To Help Frontline Workers During Pandemic
David Prock
Kacy with 106.9 K-HITS spoke with Meghan Trainor about why she decided to help relief efforts.
Something To Talk About: Facebook Introduces The Hug Reaction
David Prock
Brian, Ashley, and Stacia gather the most interesting stories from around the web. This week we are talking about Facebook's new post-reaction, Netflix's pandemic success, and you won't believe how Virginia Senator Warner makes his Tuna Melt.
Homicide Suspect In Custody After Standoff With Tulsa Police
Reagan Ledbetter
Tulsa Police say a homicide suspect is now in custody after a standoff at a motel near 11th and Yale.
Tulsa Fire Chief Ray Driskell Announced Retirement
News On 6
Tulsa Fire Chief Ray Driskell has announced his retirement. Chief Driskell started with the department in 1993 and was promoted to various positions over his 35-year career including Captain, District Chief, Chief of Finance, and Fire Marshall.
Tulsa Transit Teams Up With 'Meals On Wheels'
News On 6
Tulsa Transit is now partnering with Meals on Wheels. Bus drivers will deliver food to those in need right now with bus drivers work four-hour shifts Monday through Friday. Tulsa transit says its call center will also help with wellness checks.
Oklahoma Attorney General Says Governor's Gaming Compact Agreement Isn't Legal
Amy Kauffman
Governor Kevin Stitt reaches a gaming agreement with two of the state's 39-tribes-- that includes expanded gaming and the ability for the tribes to open new casinos but Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter says these compacts aren't legal.
Scientist Explains NASA's Role In Earth Day
David Prock
Wednesday is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day! When most people think of NASA, they think of space exploration but scientists say there is more to it than that. Doctor Michelle Thaller joined us to talk about NASA's connection to this special day.
