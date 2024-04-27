Portion Of Highway 75 To Be Dedicated To McAlester Police Officer Killed By Drunk Driver

Governor Stitt signed SB 1803 into law this week, dedicating Highway 75 over Highway 67 in Glenpool to Patrolman Barlow.

A part of Highway 75 near Glenpool will be dedicated to fallen a McAlester police officer killed during a funeral procession.

McAlester officer Joseph Barlow, 25, was hit head-on by a drunk driver.

The crash happened while Barlow was escorting another officer's body during a funeral procession.

"It's a great way to honor the man that he is so I think it definitely helps. It's great for the family," said Sam Wampler, a friend of the Barlow family.

One of the Bill's co-authors is State Senator Warren Hamilton. He sent us this statement:

“In his short time with us, Joseph Barlow proved himself as a man among men. He had a servant’s heart, a heroic spirit and was always there for his family and loved ones. It was an honor to coauthor Senate Bill 1803 in his memory. May we all live in his lasting legacy of service, distinction and sacrifice.”

Governor Stitt's office sent us this statement:

“I am proud that we can honor the life of Patrolman Joseph Barlow by renaming this stretch of highway in his honor. I hope when drivers see this memorial sign, they’ll remember to drive safely. My prayers are with the family of Patrolman Barlow and the whole McAlester community.”

