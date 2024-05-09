Tulsa Bike Club Holds End Of Year Event

The Tulsa Bike Club held its end-of-the-year event on Wednesday. The after-school program teaches about 500 TPS elementary students about riding a bike.

The after-school program teaches about 500 TPS elementary students about riding a bike.

The students got to hang out with professional riders at the USA BMX building.

Then, they rode their bikes to Gathering Place in one big group.

"This activity all happens on bikes, but it's really about creating relationships, strong developmental relationships,” said Mike Wozniak. “We mentor a lot of kids in town, and all the action is on a bike saddle."

The students get to keep their bikes after they finish the program.