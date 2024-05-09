Tulsa Bike Club Holds End Of Year Event

The Tulsa Bike Club held its end-of-the-year event on Wednesday. The after-school program teaches about 500 TPS elementary students about riding a bike.

Wednesday, May 8th 2024, 7:02 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The Tulsa Bike Club held its end-of-the-year event on Wednesday.

The after-school program teaches about 500 TPS elementary students about riding a bike.

The students got to hang out with professional riders at the USA BMX building.

Then, they rode their bikes to Gathering Place in one big group.

"This activity all happens on bikes, but it's really about creating relationships, strong developmental relationships,” said Mike Wozniak. “We mentor a lot of kids in town, and all the action is on a bike saddle."

The students get to keep their bikes after they finish the program.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 8th, 2024

March 19th, 2024

March 13th, 2024

February 27th, 2024

Top Headlines

May 9th, 2024

May 9th, 2024

May 9th, 2024

May 9th, 2024