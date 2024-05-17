Mannford Cheer Team Wins National Title

A competitive cheer team from Mannford traveled to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for the chance to win a national title. The girls not only placed first in their division but took home top honors against all 80 teams who participated.

By: News On 6

The girls spent nine months preparing the routine for the Global Championship to make sure every tumble, stunt and jump was perfect.

It paid off and the girls I spoke to say it wouldn't have been possible without the help and support from their coach, Kim Reed Elkins.

Elkins started the Mannford Competitive Cheer Club 6 years ago.

She says she's so proud of her fourteen girls and their success.

“It was a little intimidating traveling to the east coast,” Elkins said. “We didn't think we would be able to beat what we did last year. We were going to hit the mat and perform to our potential, and they did more than that. They dominated the east coast."

The girls have a break for the summer--their next competition is in the fall.

