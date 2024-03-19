Camp Get Centered Encourages Kids To Try New Things During Spring Break

The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges offers classes all year long. But this week was more about having fun. They're offering a spring break camp.

Camp is all about making friends. For Poppy Cox the friends she made at camp visited on Tuesday all dolled up with their tails wagging in excitement.

"We get visits from dogs and give them lots of treats and sometimes, if they are small enough, they can sit in our laps and pet them," said Poppy.

Puppy Therapy is just one of the activities for Poppy and the other kids at Camp Get Centered--a camp for children with physical challenges. Poppy has Spina bifida.

"It's a good learning opportunity to face my challenges that I have and make them into something new," she said.

Frailey Scaife, the program therapist, keeps the kids busy and makes sure they are having fun.

"A lot of our programming runs Monday through Friday, 9 to 5 ish, so a lot of these kids are in school, and they don't get to come and do the things we offer during the week, and we can't always offer an evening class for them, so these camps are so meaningful for them and jampacked," Scaife said.

Along with making new pals, Poppy says the camp is also about trying new things--even if that includes facing her fears.

“What I did is I did rock climbing, and also, I have a little fear of heights, and I got to go through that earlier this week,” Poppy said. “It was a good lesson that even though something is hard, you can still do it because you can do everything that you put your mind to."

Camp ends on Wednesday, and although Poppy's had lots of fun, she's excited for spring break to be over.

"I am looking forward to going back to school and seeing my friends and teachers again," Poppy said.

Along with the spring break camp, the center also offers a 9-week summer camp starting on June 3.

