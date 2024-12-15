98th Tulsa Christmas Parade Keeps Holiday Magic Alive For Multiple Generations

The 98th Tulsa Christmas Parade brings holiday magic to life as one family passes down a cherished tradition to the next generation.

The spirit of the holiday season is shining through the hustle and bustle of downtown Tulsa at the 98th Tulsa Christmas Parade.

Holiday cheer echoes through the air -- the perfect soundtrack to this year’s celebration.

Erin Wilhite is from Tulsa but lives in Missouri. Still, she made the trip to watch the parade with her family.

“Why would you not want to come?" she laughed.

She says it’s a tradition she’s cherished since childhood.

“Since I grew up coming, it's really exciting to get to watch my kids see such a big local parade,” she said.

Now one for her daughter and nieces to enjoy too.

“They know what a parade is but then this is a whole different level of parade,” said Wilhite.

As the girls get their candy bags ready, the floats roll through, bringing joy to everyone in their path.

Erin says watching the Christmas magic through the girls’ eyes is special.

“They get so excited seeing characters or dancers and then their dreams expand on what they can do when they get older,” she said.

The same joy that filled the streets when Erin was a kid is here. She says, in a way, it’s keeping that child-like wonder alive for her, and she hopes the Tulsa Christmas Parade is a tradition that lives on through the girls.

“Sharing a tradition that I had when I was little, passing it on, and keeping it a tradition for them will be fun," said Wilhite.

Connecting generations with the magic of the season.